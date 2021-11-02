 | Tue, Nov 02, 2021
CFP rankings set scope of race, show benefits of expansion

The initial College Football Playoff rankings are always a hot topic.

How high will Alabama be and will non-power conference Cincinnati make the top four?

By

Sports

November 2, 2021 - 9:18 AM

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin and Georgia Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart shake hands after the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Auburn Tigers 34-10.

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be unveiled Tuesday night, revealing the scope of the national championship race while also providing Exhibit A in the case for expanding the field.

The current four-team format is fine for crowning a deserving champion, but it has reduced interest in the rest of the non-playoff bowl games among fans, players and even coaches while also narrowing the focus during the final month of the season to fewer than 10% of all major college football teams.

Both the CFP selection committee, charged with rankings teams, and the management committee, responsible for putting together a format to determine a national champion, will be in North Texas this week.

