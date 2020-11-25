Menu Search Log in

Bama at No. 1

Alabama and Notre Dame have topped all comers so far in the 2020 college football season. Accordingly, they also occupy the top two slots of the College Football Playoff rankings.

November 25, 2020 - 9:33 AM

Alabama was No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State.

Texas A&M was fifth and Florida sixth, giving the Southeastern Conference three of the top six teams. Alabama is No. 1 in the CFP rankings for a record 19th time.

Unbeaten Cincinnati from the American Athletic Conference at seventh has the best ranking for a non-Power Five team in the seven-year history of the selection committee’s top 25.

