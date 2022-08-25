Champion League will test Barcelona

ISTANBUL (AP) — Barcelona faces another tough Champions League group after being drawn with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan on Thursday as it tries to avoid a second straight group-stage exit since losing Lionel Messi.

Barcelona also faced Bayern in the group stage last season when the German club won 3-0 both home and away as the Spanish giant slumped to third place and failed to reach the knockout stage.

Still, Barcelona has since recruited former Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski — the two-time FIFA player of the year who will now face his his old teammates — despite financial turmoil that has affected its ability to register and retain players.