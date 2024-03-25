Chanute wins wild one over Mustang softball squad

A funny thing happened on the way to the victory column Friday.

Iola High’s Mustangs were sitting pretty, taking a 7-4 lead into the top of the seventh inning against rival Chanute, when the softball gods decided to make things a little crazy.

By the time the dust settled, both figuratively and literally, Chanute had exploded for 10 runs in the top of the seventh to lead 14-7.

But Iola didn’t go quietly, instead rallying for four runs of its own, and putting the tying runs on base with two outs.