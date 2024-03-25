 | Mon, Mar 25, 2024
Chanute wins wild one over Mustang softball squad

A madcap seventh inning that saw Chanute and Iola combine to score 14 runs ended with the tying runs on base as the Mustangs dropped a 14-11 tiebreaker. Iola resumes play Tuesday at Burlington.

Sports

March 25, 2024 - 2:30 PM

Iola High's Kyndal Bycroft avoids the distraction of a passing Chanute baserunner as the fields the ball Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

A funny thing happened on the way to the victory column Friday.

Iola High’s Mustangs were sitting pretty, taking a 7-4 lead into the top of the seventh inning against rival Chanute, when the softball gods decided to make things a little crazy.

By the time the dust settled, both figuratively and literally, Chanute had exploded for 10 runs in  the top of the seventh to lead 14-7.

But Iola didn’t go quietly, instead rallying for four runs of its own, and putting the tying runs on base with two outs.

