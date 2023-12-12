 | Tue, Dec 12, 2023
Chargers’ Herbert out for season with finger injury

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who broke his finger in a loss to Denver Sunday, is out for the rest of the season as he undergoes surgery.

December 12, 2023 - 2:14 PM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is sacked by Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian in the first half, where he was sacked and additional three times in the first half and had to leave the game during their loss to the Broncos 24-7 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert will undergo surgery on Tuesday on his broken index finger on his right hand and will miss the Los Angeles Chargers’ remaining four games this season.

Herbert visited two hand specialists on Monday after he suffered the injury during the second quarter of Los Angeles’ 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

“He is tough as they come, but we’re going to make sure that, whatever it is, we’re going to do what is best for Justin, long term,” coach Brandon Staley said on Monday.

