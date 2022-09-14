 | Wed, Sep 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Chargers show no fear of Kansas City ahead of TNF

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will meet this Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chargers are coming off a big week one victory over AFC West division foe Las Vegas Raiders.

By

Sports

September 14, 2022 - 2:32 PM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert smiles after running for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half Dec. 16, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/ SCNG)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have taken on an almost unbeatable air in the AFC West over the past six years, not only winning the division each time but losing just six games total against some of their longest-standing rivals.

Except when it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers.

They’ve showed no fear in splitting their past four meetings with Kansas City, including a win in Arrowhead Stadium last season. And after making a series of offseason moves — like signing Khalil Mack, who had three of their five sacks in their opener against the Raiders — designed to deal with Patrick Mahomes and rest of the Chiefs’ dynamic offense, the Chargers have every reason to be confident about facing the Chiefs again on Thursday night.

Related
September 24, 2021
May 8, 2020
December 27, 2019
December 13, 2018
Most Popular