 | Wed, Aug 16, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Chiefs dealing with injury bug at camp

The Chiefs had been relatively healthy throughout training camp. Their biggest losses have been wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who had knee surgery in late July but could be back early in the season, and L’Jarius Sneed, who has been managing swelling in his knee but who Reid has said could be ready for the opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

By

Sports

August 16, 2023 - 3:14 PM

Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) and running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during training camp indoors at Missouri Western State University on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in St. Joseph, Missouri. (Tammy Kjungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs decided to place tight end Jody Fortson on season-ending injured reserve on Tuesday, then proceeded to lose to injuries three wide receivers who were competing for a job when they returned to practice following their preseason opener.

The Chiefs have had high hopes that Fortson, a former college wide receiver, could develop into a pass-catching tight end to pair with Travis Kelce. But the perennial training camp star has been slowed by injuries when the regular season rolls around, missing most of the 2021 season with a torn Achilles tendon and time last year with elbow and quad injuries.

He has appeared in 19 games with 14 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns over the past two years.

Related
August 22, 2022
October 18, 2021
October 8, 2021
October 30, 2020
Most Popular