Chiefs defense gets tough test — its own offense

An unusual training camp means Kansas City's defensive starters are preparing for the upcoming season by practicing against one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL. The Chiefs hope the experience leaves them primed for the upcoming season.

August 27, 2020 - 9:09 AM

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates an interception gainst the Oakland Raiders in December 2019. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad / Kansas City Star / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid always has been an offensive-minded coach, preferring to draw up plays on the beach near his California home, or on a white board in training camp, or even on a napkin during dinner, over trying to figure out how to stop someone.

Reid leaves most of that to Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

And does Spags ever have his job cut out for him.

