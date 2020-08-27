Chiefs defense gets tough test — its own offense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid always has been an offensive-minded coach, preferring to draw up plays on the beach near his California home, or on a white board in training camp, or even on a napkin during dinner, over trying to figure out how to stop someone.
Reid leaves most of that to Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
And does Spags ever have his job cut out for him.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives