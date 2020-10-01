Menu Search Log in

Chiefs defensive starters ailing

Kansas City remains unbeaten, but a number of key defenders are injured with a pivotal game against New England slated for Sunday. So far, the defense has played well, even shorthanded.

By

Sports

October 1, 2020 - 9:42 AM

L'Jarius Sneed (38) of the Kansas City Chiefs is congratulated after an interception against Houston Sept. 10. Sneed is sidelined with a collarbone injury suffered Monday against Baltimore. Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs learned shortly before kickoff last week that offensive lineman Andrew Wylie had been taken to the hospital for a suspected case of appendicitis, leaving them even more short-handed for a high-profile Monday night matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Mike Remmers stepped into the lineup and the Chiefs’ sizzling offense never missed a beat.

Every team goes through injuries during the season — some have more than others, some have more crucial injuries than others. But in just three games this season, the reigning Super Bowl champions already have shown an uncanny ability to overcome them, whether it’s an offensive lineman or one of the many pieces missing from their secondary.

Related
August 6, 2020
December 31, 2019
December 17, 2019
December 13, 2018
Trending