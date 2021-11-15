 | Mon, Nov 15, 2021
Chiefs erupt in 41-14 win over Las Vegas

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs found their offensive groove once again Sunday. Mahomes threw for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns in KC's 41-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

By

Sports

November 15, 2021 - 9:22 AM

Byron Pringle (13) of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his touchdown with teammate Jerick McKinnon (1) of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday. Photo by (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images/TNS)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes scrambled away from pressure as he ran toward the line of scrimmage and launched a deep ball that turned a seemingly broken play into a touchdown.

The Mahomes of old was back Sunday night and the Kansas City Chiefs are back at their usual spot atop the division.

Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and returned to his usual form after a surprisingly shaky stretch this season, and the Chiefs raced past the Las Vegas Raiders 41-14 on Sunday night.

