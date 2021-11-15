Chiefs erupt in 41-14 win over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes scrambled away from pressure as he ran toward the line of scrimmage and launched a deep ball that turned a seemingly broken play into a touchdown.

The Mahomes of old was back Sunday night and the Kansas City Chiefs are back at their usual spot atop the division.

Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and returned to his usual form after a surprisingly shaky stretch this season, and the Chiefs raced past the Las Vegas Raiders 41-14 on Sunday night.