Chiefs eyeing a postseason bye, Seahawks a playoff berth

That both teams have different goals headed into Sunday's showdown will do little to lessen the importance of the Seahawks-Chiefs matchup.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) jumps over Atlanta Falcons defensive back Casey Hayward (29) during the second quarter at Lumen Field on Sept. 25, 2022, in Seattle. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs can’t climb into first place in the AFC and secure that coveted first-round playoff bye with a win over Seattle on Saturday, nor can the Seahawks slip into the postseason by knocking off the West Division champs.

But a loss for either of them? That might ruin both of their chances.

The Chiefs, who are tied with the Bills at 11-3 for the conference’s best record, could be out of the hunt for the top seed if they fall at Arrowhead Stadium. Buffalo has the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of its win earlier this season.

