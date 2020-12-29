Chiefs face decisions with playoff bye secure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have a delicious decision ahead of them this week: Do they play their starters in their regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, keeping them sharp for the postseason? Or do they give them an extra week of rest after clinching the AFC’s No. 1 seed on Sunday.
The answer isn’t quite as clear as it may seem.
Yes, the Chiefs (14-1) have enough injuries to keep the training staff busy long into the night, so those guys will gladly have an extra week to recuperate.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives