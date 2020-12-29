Menu Search Log in

Chiefs face decisions with playoff bye secure

The Kansas City Chiefs will likely rest several starters on Sunday, now that they've secured the top seed and a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs. That means several starters likely won't see the field again until the weekend of Jan. 16-17.

December 29, 2020 - 8:55 AM

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Antonio Hamilton celebrates after downing a punter Tommy Townsend first quarter punt on the Atlanta 4 yard line Sunday. Photo by Jill Toyoshiba / The Kansas City Star / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have a delicious decision ahead of them this week: Do they play their starters in their regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, keeping them sharp for the postseason? Or do they give them an extra week of rest after clinching the AFC’s No. 1 seed on Sunday.

The answer isn’t quite as clear as it may seem.

Yes, the Chiefs (14-1) have enough injuries to keep the training staff busy long into the night, so those guys will gladly have an extra week to recuperate.

