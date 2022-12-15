Chiefs getting healthy before Houston

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs could set a franchise record Sunday in Houston with their 19th consecutive game of at least 300 yards of offense, and in the past eight of them, Patrick Mahomes and Co. have topped the 400-yard mark.

All without two of their top wide receivers.

That could change soon: The Chiefs hope Kadarius Toney, who practiced last week after a hamstring injury but was unavailable against the Broncos, will get back on the field for the first time in nearly a month. And they could have fellow wide receiver Mecole Hardman back in short order after an abdominal injury landed him on injured reserve.