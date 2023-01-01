 | Mon, Jan 02, 2023
Chiefs hold on late, stuff Broncos in divisional win

The Chiefs got by their lowly AFC West counterpart Denver Broncos at home on Sunday, 27-24. Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdowns and Kansas City's defense stepped up when it mattered most.

January 1, 2023 - 5:12 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks for an open receiver while under pressure from Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris in the second quarter on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS

KANSAS CITY, MO — One of the Kansas City Chiefs final divisional matchups of the season came down to the wire against the Denver Broncos on Sunday but the Chiefs were able to get the job done and came out on the winning end of a 27-24 ballgame. 

Patrick Mahomes tossed three touchdowns and 328 yards and the Chiefs (13-3; 5-0) defense forced a pair of turnovers to keep the Broncos (4-12; 0-5) from ruining their perfect AFC West record. 

L’Jarius Sneed intercepted Russell Wilson and George Karlaftis hopped on a loose ball for the pair of forced turnovers Kansas City was able to take advantage of in the slim victory. 

