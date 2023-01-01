Chiefs hold on late, stuff Broncos in divisional win

KANSAS CITY, MO — One of the Kansas City Chiefs final divisional matchups of the season came down to the wire against the Denver Broncos on Sunday but the Chiefs were able to get the job done and came out on the winning end of a 27-24 ballgame.

Patrick Mahomes tossed three touchdowns and 328 yards and the Chiefs (13-3; 5-0) defense forced a pair of turnovers to keep the Broncos (4-12; 0-5) from ruining their perfect AFC West record.

L’Jarius Sneed intercepted Russell Wilson and George Karlaftis hopped on a loose ball for the pair of forced turnovers Kansas City was able to take advantage of in the slim victory.