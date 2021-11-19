Chiefs host Dallas in key NFL clash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The most dynamic offense in the NFL will be on display inside Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

It won’t belong to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Oh, the two-time defending AFC champs are still capable of scoring points — just ask the Raiders after their 41-14 blowout loss last week. But the offense that has been seemingly unstoppable most of this season belongs to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, who lead the league in yards per game and points through the first 10 weeks.