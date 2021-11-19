 | Fri, Nov 19, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Chiefs host Dallas in key NFL clash

Partick Mahomes faces his favortie team as a child as the Chiefs welcome the Cowboys on Sunday. Usually, you would think the Chiefs would come in with the better offense. This year those roles are flipped as Dak Prescott leads the NFL's best offense.

By

Sports

November 19, 2021 - 2:09 PM

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a 41-21 over the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The most dynamic offense in the NFL will be on display inside Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

It won’t belong to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Oh, the two-time defending AFC champs are still capable of scoring points — just ask the Raiders after their 41-14 blowout loss last week. But the offense that has been seemingly unstoppable most of this season belongs to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, who lead the league in yards per game and points through the first 10 weeks.

Related
July 16, 2019
December 19, 2018
November 2, 2018
October 31, 2018
Most Popular