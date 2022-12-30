Chiefs host reeling Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are perhaps the most stable franchise in the NFL these days, led by a coach in Andy Reid who commands league-wide respect and a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes who is in the mix for a second MVP award.

So it’s no surprise they have clinched the AFC West and are tied with Buffalo for the conference’s best record.

Then there’s the Denver Broncos (4-11), the Chiefs’ opponent Sunday, who mortgaged much of their future to acquire struggling Russell Wilson from the Seahawks and just fired coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first year.