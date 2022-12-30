 | Fri, Dec 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Chiefs host reeling Broncos

Kansas City will host a talented, but turbulent, Denver Broncos squad Sunday that's fresh off a 51-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, in what will be Denver's first game since the firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

By

Sports

December 30, 2022 - 11:37 AM

Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos walks off the field after a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are perhaps the most stable franchise in the NFL these days, led by a coach in Andy Reid who commands league-wide respect and a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes who is in the mix for a second MVP award.

So it’s no surprise they have clinched the AFC West and are tied with Buffalo for the conference’s best record.

Then there’s the Denver Broncos (4-11), the Chiefs’ opponent Sunday, who mortgaged much of their future to acquire struggling Russell Wilson from the Seahawks and just fired coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first year.

Related
December 9, 2022
December 6, 2021
December 7, 2020
October 1, 2018
Most Popular