 | Fri, Sep 22, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Chiefs host struggling Bears to Arrowhead 

The struggling Bears are headed to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs on Sunday. The Bears will be without a defensive coordinator following Alan Williams’ surprising and abrupt resignation and their offense has been embroiled in controversy after quarterback Josh Fields blamed coaching for his “robotic” play the first two weeks. 

By

Sports

September 22, 2023 - 3:59 PM

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields talks with his team during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs appeared to fix many of their Week 1 problems last week in Jacksonville, when All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones returned from his holdout, star tight end Travis Kelce was back on the field following a knee injury, and an offense that struggled against Detroit looked just a little bit better against the Jaguars.

Sure, they still had a bunch of penalties. Turnovers remained a problem. The offense was still trying to hit its stride.

Yet those issues seem like mere nuisances compared to what’s going on in Chicago these days.

Related
January 23, 2022
December 21, 2021
September 24, 2021
December 27, 2019
Most Popular