Chiefs plan $800 million renovation to Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are planning an $800 million renovation to Arrowhead Stadium, the third-oldest stadium in the NFL, that would begin after the team plays host to games for the 2026 World Cup and take about four years to complete.

The project is contingent on the extension of a tax of three-eighth of a cent by voters in Jackson County, Missouri, on April 2. That money has been used for upkeep at Truman Sports Complex of Arrowhead and neighboring Kauffman Stadium, which the Royals intend to leave for a new downtown ballpark before the current lease expires after the 2030 season.

“We would not be willing to sign a lease for another 25 years without the financing to properly renovate and reimagine the stadium,” acknowledged Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, whose family would contribute $300 million toward the overall project. “So the financing puzzle is very important to us to make sure we have enough funds to do everything we’ve outlined.”