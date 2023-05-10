Chiefs rookies set to prove worth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The rookie class that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid brought to Kansas City last season set the bar mighty high for each group of first-year players that is expected to follow them.

The Chiefs had 10 draft picks and all of them appeared in at least one game. Many of them, such as first-round picks Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis, became starters or regulars by the midpoint of the season. And others, such as seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco, played important roles in the Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

“The job that (Veach) did with his guys was second to none,” Reid acknowledged.