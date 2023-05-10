 | Wed, May 10, 2023
Chiefs rookies set to prove worth

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a hard time replicating the production they got out of last year's rookie class. Whether it was first-round picks Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis or seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco, just about everyone in their 10-man class played a part in helping the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. 

May 10, 2023 - 2:03 PM

Kansas City Chiefs first-round pick and defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah (97) prepares to run a drill with teammates during Chiefs rookie minicamp practice on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The rookie class that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid brought to Kansas City last season set the bar mighty high for each group of first-year players that is expected to follow them.

The Chiefs had 10 draft picks and all of them appeared in at least one game. Many of them, such as first-round picks Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis, became starters or regulars by the midpoint of the season. And others, such as seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco, played important roles in the Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

“The job that (Veach) did with his guys was second to none,” Reid acknowledged.

