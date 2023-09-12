Chiefs sign Chris Jones to new one-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs signed Chris Jones to a new one-year contract Monday, which should end the All-Pro defensive tackle’s holdout and could mean he will be back on the field when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars for Week 2.

The Chiefs did not disclose terms, but a source told The Associated Press no years were added to his four-year, $80 million deal, which was due to expire. The person, speaking to AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the deal, said it instead includes incentives to substantially increase what Jones will make this season.

“Chris is an elite player in this league, and over the last seven years, he’s really developed into a leader on our team,” Chiefs general manager Manager Brett Veach said in a statement. “He’s been instrumental to our success and Super Bowl championship runs and it was a priority for us to keep him in a Chiefs uniform.”