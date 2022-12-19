 | Mon, Dec 19, 2022
Chiefs slog through OT win at Houston; clinch AFC West

Patrick Mahomes threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns, and scored another on the ground, as the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their seventh straight AFC West title Sunday. But it was anything but easy in a 30-26 win over the lowly Houston Texans.

By

Sports

December 19, 2022 - 2:03 PM

Jerick McKinnon (1) of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes for a touchdown during overtime against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Houston. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/TNS

HOUSTON (AP) — Wearing shirts that read “Conquered the West” and baseball caps commemorating their AFC West title, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated winning the division for a seventh straight season after outlasting the Houston Texans in overtime Sunday.

Amid the jubilation, their star quarterback was quick to point out the feat was only the beginning of what they hope to do this season.

“When we start every season, the first thing we get told when we first walk in is let’s win the AFC West,” Patrick Mahomes said. “That’s our first goal … (and) we accomplished our first goal.”

