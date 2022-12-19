Chiefs slog through OT win at Houston; clinch AFC West

HOUSTON (AP) — Wearing shirts that read “Conquered the West” and baseball caps commemorating their AFC West title, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated winning the division for a seventh straight season after outlasting the Houston Texans in overtime Sunday.

Amid the jubilation, their star quarterback was quick to point out the feat was only the beginning of what they hope to do this season.

“When we start every season, the first thing we get told when we first walk in is let’s win the AFC West,” Patrick Mahomes said. “That’s our first goal … (and) we accomplished our first goal.”