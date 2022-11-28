 | Tue, Nov 29, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Chiefs slog way to victory over Rams

The Chiefs (9-2) have won six of the last seven against Los Angeles, and they exacted a measure of revenge for that lone defeat, when then-Rams quarterback Jared Goff threw a late TD pass to win a 54-51 thriller in November 2018.

By

Sports

November 28, 2022 - 2:56 PM

Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium on November 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid lamented more problems with the Kansas City Chiefs punt return unit. JuJu Smith-Schuster regretted their many failures in the red zone. Patrick Mahomes bemoaned “the one dumb play I make every game.”

So much for celebrating a 26-10 victory Sunday over the beat-up Los Angeles Rams.

Sure, the Chiefs were pleased by Mahomes throwing for 320 yards and a touchdown, and the hard yardage Isiah Pacheco gained on the ground eventually netted him a score. And they were thrilled with the performance of their defense, which frustrated fill-in quarterback Bryce Perkins and shut down the Rams ground game.

Related
December 11, 2018
November 21, 2018
November 20, 2018
November 19, 2018
Most Popular