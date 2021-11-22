 | Mon, Nov 22, 2021
Chiefs stuff Dallas

The Kansas City defense suffocated Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. After starting 3-4, the Chiefs are on a four-game winning streak and look to have regained the mojo that has led them to the past two Super Bowls.

November 22, 2021 - 9:22 AM

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrates after he ran in a touchdown on a short lateral pitch from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS) Photo by TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 63 yards and a touchdown in his return from injured reserve, Chris Jones and the Kansas City defense made life miserable for Dak Prescott, and the Chiefs beat the Dallas Cowboys 19-9 on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes was 23 of 37 for 260 yards with an interception and a fumble for Kansas City, but he was bailed out by a defense that played its best game of the year. Charvarius Ward picked off Prescott in the end zone near the end of the first half, and Chris Jones had 3 1/2 sacks while forcing and recovering a fumble.

The result: The Chiefs (7-4) improved to 4-0 against the NFC East with their fourth straight win overall.

