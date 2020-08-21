Menu Search Log in

Chiefs to ban Native American imagery

The Kansas City Chiefs are banning such things as headdresses, face paint and clothing at home football games. The organization also is looking at whether to keep its "tomahawk chop," which some consider racist imagery.

August 21, 2020 - 2:45 PM

Joel Donigan, center, with headdress, and his son, Maguire, 11, both from Kansas City, Missouri, join in the 137.5 decibel level world record for loudest outdoor stadium during the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., in 2013. Photo by David Eulitt / Kansas City Star / MCT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will prohibit the wearing of Native American headdresses, face paint and clothing at Arrowhead Stadium.

They also are discussing the future of the iconic tomahawk chop as they address what many consider racist imagery associated with their franchise.

The team said in a statement Thursday that the changes came after conversations with national organizations that work closely on issues that affect Native Americans. They also come on the heels of the NFL team in Washington choosing to drop Redskins as its nickname after a long and often contentious dialogue with fans and the public.

