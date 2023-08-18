 | Fri, Aug 18, 2023
Chiefs to play Mahomes, other starters for first half at Arizona 

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are planning on playing Patrick Mahomes for the first half and sitting the remainder of the starters when they take on the Arizona Cardinals in preseason week 2 on Saturday at 7 p.m.

August 18, 2023 - 3:00 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the Eagles on Oct. 3. Photo by Monica Herndon / TNS

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs plan to play Patrick Mahomes and the rest of their starters for the first half of their preseason game in Arizona, where they were last seen walking off the field hoisting their second Lombardi Trophy in four years.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said upon wrapping up training camp at Missouri Western on Thursday that the starters would get the first half and backups would split the second half. That’s in line with what Reid has done since the league trimmed the preseason to three games and is designed to help Mahomes and the rest of his guys get ready for the speed of the regular season.

“They have to get ready for the game,” Reid said ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Cardinals, “and at the same time, I think it’s tough going into the first game — the first regular-season game. It’s going to be fast, much faster than you can present in practice. So this is at least another step up from that, another kick up speed-wise to the game.”

