Chiefs top seed in AFC with win Saturday

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs now know they control their destiny.

With the NFL’s decision to cancel the suspended Monday night game between Buffalo and Cincinnati, a Chiefs victory at Las Vegas on Saturday makes them the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

There’s a catch, however: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell proposed Thursday night that the AFC championship game would be played at a neutral site if the Chiefs earn home-field advantage over Cincinnati or Buffalo by virtue of having played one more game and end up meeting either of those teams. That proposal will go before NFL clubs for approval on Friday.