 | Mon, Jul 10, 2023
Chris Paul, introduced by Warriors, reveals motivation

Sports

July 10, 2023 - 2:46 PM

The Golden State Warriors' Jordan Poole, left, handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul at Footprint Center on Oct. 25, 2022, in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chris Paul worked out with new teammate Stephen Curry in Atlanta on Sunday morning before traveling to Las Vegas. His assessment of the session: They didn’t miss too many shots.

Evidently, Paul’s time with the Golden State Warriors is off to a flying start.

The veteran point guard revealed more than a few things in his first official interview session as a member of the Warriors: He isn’t ready to concede that he’s no longer a starter, he doesn’t expect this to be his final season as a player and he gleans the same joy from the game now as he did when he was a kid.

