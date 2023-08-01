 | Tue, Aug 01, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Chuck Howley, a Super Bowl losing MVP, now in HOF

The only player from a losing team to win Super Bowl MVP is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley is a senior choice in the class of 2023. That category is for players who have been retired at least 25 years. Howley had two interceptions and a forced fumble when Dallas lost to Baltimore 16-13 in Super Bowl 5.

By

Sports

August 1, 2023 - 2:33 PM

From left, Larry Allen, Cris Carter, Dave Robinson, Jonathan Ogden, Bill Parcells, Curley Culp and Warren Sapp stand with their busts after being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 3, 2013 in Canton, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal/MCT)

DALLAS (AP) — Chuck Howley brought home a cowboy blue Dodge Charger after being named MVP of Super Bowl 5 — still the only losing player to earn the honor all these years later.

The son of the former Dallas Cowboys linebacker was sure his dad would give him that car when he was old enough to drive, which would have put him on a short list of coolest teenagers in Dallas.

“I guess my mom got a hold of him, and the next day in its place was parked a wood panel-sided station wagon, and I was just crushed,” Scott Howley said. “And I asked him, ‘What’d you do?’”

Related
February 10, 2023
January 5, 2023
June 23, 2020
April 2, 2020
Most Popular