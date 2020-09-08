Cleveland extends Royals’ skid, 5-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Zach Plesac’s return has been just what he wanted, and exactly what the Indians needed.

Plesac won his second straight start since returning to Cleveland’s rotation after a demotion for breaking team COVID-19 protocols, leading the Indians to a 5-2 victory over Kansas City on Monday night that extended the Royals’ losing streak to a season-high seven straight.

Plesac (3-1) gave up a hit in each of the first seven innings, including Adalberto Mondesi’s 458-foot homer in the seventh, but came up with big pitches over seven innings.