Cleveland extends Royals’ skid, 5-2

The Kansas City Royals were shut down once again, this time by Cleveland, in a 5-2 loss. The defeat is the seventh in a row for the Royals.

September 8, 2020 - 9:16 AM

Starting pitcher Zach Plesac of the Cleveland Indians pitches to Whit Merrifield of the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Progressive Field Monday in Cleveland. The Indians won 5-2. Photo by Jason Miller / Getty Images / TNS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Zach Plesac’s return has been just what he wanted, and exactly what the Indians needed.

Plesac won his second straight start since returning to Cleveland’s rotation after a demotion for breaking team COVID-19 protocols, leading the Indians to a 5-2 victory over Kansas City on Monday night that extended the Royals’ losing streak to a season-high seven straight.

Plesac (3-1) gave up a hit in each of the first seven innings, including Adalberto Mondesi’s 458-foot homer in the seventh, but came up with big pitches over seven innings.

