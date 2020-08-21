Clijsters eyes U.S. Open return

NEW YORK (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters withdrew from the Western & Southern Open on Friday because of an abdominal injury she wants to rest before the U.S. Open.

The 37-year-old Belgian already is a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and came out of retirement this year.

The U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 31, would be her first Grand Slam tournament since she competed at Flushing Meadows in 2012, losing in the second round.