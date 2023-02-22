Clippers’ Westbrook on tap

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook could make his debut with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday once he clears waivers, two people with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Westbrook still needs to clear waivers before he can sign with a new team.

The nine-time All-Star was waived by the Utah Jazz on Monday. He is expected to clear waivers Wednesday since no team has the salary cap space to take on the remaining $47 million he is owed on his expiring contract.