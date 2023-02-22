 | Thu, Feb 23, 2023
Clippers’ Westbrook on tap

Newly acquired Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook may be making his first start with his new team on Friday. Westbrook would be reunited with Paul George, his former teammate in Oklahoma City. George has been lobbying the front office to add a point guard.

February 22, 2023 - 1:36 PM

Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts after a basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Three of the Western Conference quarterfinals at Chesapeake Energy Arena on April 19. COOPER NEILL/GETTY IMAGES/TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook could make his debut with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday once he clears waivers, two people with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Westbrook still needs to clear waivers before he can sign with a new team.

The nine-time All-Star was waived by the Utah Jazz on Monday. He is expected to clear waivers Wednesday since no team has the salary cap space to take on the remaining $47 million he is owed on his expiring contract.

