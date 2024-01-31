 | Wed, Jan 31, 2024
Cold shooting sinks K-State in loss to Sooners

Oklahoma throttled Kansas State's offense, limiting the Wildcats to 30% shooting from the floor in a 73-53 victory. The loss is Kansas State's third in a row.

January 31, 2024 - 3:26 PM

On Jan. 24, 2024, Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang in the first half against Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images/TNS

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma coach Porter Moser had seen enough of Kansas State’s three leading scorers on film that he knew taking away any combination of them would probably mean good things for the Sooners on Tuesday night.

They couldn’t stop Tylor Perry. But they completely shut down Cam Carter and Arthur Kaluma.

That defensive performance, combined with 23 points from Jalon Moore and 21 from Javian McCollum, helped No. 23 Oklahoma pull away from the Wildcats down the stretch for a 73-53 victory.

