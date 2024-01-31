Cold shooting sinks K-State in loss to Sooners

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma coach Porter Moser had seen enough of Kansas State’s three leading scorers on film that he knew taking away any combination of them would probably mean good things for the Sooners on Tuesday night.

They couldn’t stop Tylor Perry. But they completely shut down Cam Carter and Arthur Kaluma.

That defensive performance, combined with 23 points from Jalon Moore and 21 from Javian McCollum, helped No. 23 Oklahoma pull away from the Wildcats down the stretch for a 73-53 victory.