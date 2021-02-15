Cold upends high school sports schedules

The bitter cold is throwing a monkey into area basketball schedules.
Iola High’s games Friday at Anderson County were pushed back to this week. The Fillies will play Saturday afternoon in Garnett at 2 p.m., with junior varsity, freshman and varsity games played in order. The Mustangs will be in Garnett next Monday, with JV, freshman and varsity games running in order, starting at 4:30 p.m.
The Fillies, who were to play tonight at home against Wellsville, saw that game scrubbed.
Meanwhile, Tuesday evening’s home games against Osawatomie have been pushed back to Wednesday for Parents Night activities.
The Fillies and Mustangs will split up on Thursday, with the Mustangs hosting Chanute and the Fillies headed to Central Heights. Both teams are making up games pushed back from earlier in the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
HUMBOLDT’S Lady Cubs saw their scheduled home game tonight against Eureka pushed to Friday, while both the HHS boys and girls will play their home games against Leon-Bluestem on Thursday instead of Tuesday.
Tonight’s Humboldt Middle School basketball games tonight at Fredonia and Tuesday at Leon-Bluestem have been canceled altogether. On Thursday, the HMS boys will play Caney Valley in Humboldt’s old gymnasium.