Coldest Winter

PARSONS — Tenacity tinged with tragedy, a delicate balancing act that Labette Cardinals sophomore catcher Winter Snyder is engulfed in.

A first team All-KJCCC selection as a freshman, Snyder, a Humboldt native, overcame missing her last two high school seasons and established herself as a power bat in arguably the NJCAA’s best conference.

Less than a month after her freshman campaign ended in the final round of the region tournament — two wins shy of a national tournament berth — Snyder’s bravado was shaken with the sudden death of her adoptive father, Tom.