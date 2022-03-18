 | Fri, Mar 18, 2022
Coldest Winter

Humboldt native Winter Snyder's tenacity on the softball diamond has been tested by injury, a pandemic and the recent tragedy of losing her father. Through it all, she's remained a standout for the Labette Community College Cardinals.

March 18, 2022

Labette Cardinals catcher Winter Snyder raises a finger to the sky after hitting a home run on Tuesday in a game against Indian Hills. Snyder did the gesture as a tribute to her father, who passed away last summer. Photo by Sean Frye / The Parsons Sun

PARSONS — Tenacity tinged with tragedy, a delicate balancing act that Labette Cardinals sophomore catcher Winter Snyder is engulfed in.

A first team All-KJCCC selection as a freshman, Snyder, a Humboldt native, overcame missing her last two high school seasons and established herself as a power bat in arguably the NJCAA’s best conference.

Less than a month after her freshman campaign ended in the final round of the region tournament — two wins shy of a national tournament berth — Snyder’s bravado was shaken with the sudden death of her adoptive father, Tom.

