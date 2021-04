HUMBOLDT — A pair of late rallies spoiled Allen Community College’s return to the softball diamond Saturday.

Visiting Labette Community College — sparked by Humboldt native Winter Snyder — scored in extra innings to edge Allen, 9-8, in the opener.

The Cardinals then erupted for nine runs over the final three innings to erase a 5-2 ACC lead and win, 11-5, despite Iola product Kelsey Morrison’s grand slam home run.