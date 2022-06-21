 | Tue, Jun 21, 2022
Cole misses no-hitter as Yanks win

“He was just cruising. I guess it was just a normal Cole day,” Judge said. “He had all his pitches working tonight. Just to be able to use all those pitches in any count, in any situation, is pretty impressive.”

June 21, 2022 - 1:24 PM

Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images/TNS)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win.

New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 games back in the AL East.

“For us to answer back like that just shows what this team’s about,” said Aaron Judge, who went 0 for 3 with a walk. “We don’t just live or die by the long ball. We’re just a good all-around team.”

