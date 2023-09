The Week 1 result that seems really meaningful but turns out not to be is a time-honored tradition in college football.

The gold standard of this category is the infamous “Texas is back” game in 2016 when the Longhorns beat Notre Dame in overtime.

The victory pushed coach Charlie Strong’s team from unranked in the preseason to No. 11. There was a lot of excitement — and then Texas and Notre Dame went on to finish the season a combined 9-15.