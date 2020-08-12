Menu Search Log in

College football players left in limbo as seasons get pushed

With major college conferences suspending fall sports, the remaining athletes are left to wonder what kind of season awaits amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

By

Sports

August 12, 2020 - 9:27 AM

Kansas State's Skylar Thompson (10) throws on the run during the game against Texas Tech in their 2019 matchup. Photo by Sam Grenadier / A-J Media / TNS

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is ready to play football next month.

Or in the winter. Or even the spring.

He just wants to pull on his shoulder pads one last time, run onto the field in front of thousands of adoring fans, and experience the thrill of college football. It doesn’t matter much to Thompson whether flurries are flying or birds are chirping, he just wants an opportunity that the spread of COVID-19 is threatening to take away from him.

Related
August 11, 2020
August 10, 2020
July 15, 2020
July 9, 2020
Trending