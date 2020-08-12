College football players left in limbo as seasons get pushed

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is ready to play football next month.
Or in the winter. Or even the spring.
He just wants to pull on his shoulder pads one last time, run onto the field in front of thousands of adoring fans, and experience the thrill of college football. It doesn’t matter much to Thompson whether flurries are flying or birds are chirping, he just wants an opportunity that the spread of COVID-19 is threatening to take away from him.
