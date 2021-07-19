Comeback bid comes up short for Indians

HUMBOLDT — Iola wasn’t about to go down without a fight.

After a 3-0 loss to Silver Lake in their opening game of the AA American Legion Zone Tournament Friday, Iola’s Post 15 Indians responded with a wallop, shutting out Wamego 8-0 on Saturday to earn a rematch with Silver Lake on Sunday.

Needing to win twice to win the tournament crown and advance to state, Iola continued its onslaught, rolling to an 8-2 victory to set up a second, winner-take-all contest between the two teams.