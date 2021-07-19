 | Mon, Jul 19, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Comeback bid comes up short for Indians

Iola's senior American Legion baseball team trailed by 4-0 and 7-3 scores before rallying late with a chance to extend its season. But the Indians could only close to within 7-5 before the final out, ending the AA Indians' season.

By

Sports

July 19, 2021 - 10:26 AM

Bradyn Cole scrambles to his feet after sliding safely into third base for Iola's AA American Legion baseball team Sunday against Silver Lake. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Iola wasn’t about to go down without a fight.

After a 3-0 loss to Silver Lake in their opening game of the AA American Legion Zone Tournament Friday, Iola’s Post 15 Indians responded with a wallop, shutting out Wamego 8-0 on Saturday to earn a rematch with Silver Lake on Sunday.

Needing to win twice to  win the tournament crown and advance to state, Iola continued its onslaught, rolling to an 8-2 victory to set up a second, winner-take-all contest between the two teams.

Related
July 16, 2021
August 2, 2012
July 31, 2012
July 28, 2010
Most Popular