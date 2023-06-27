Connor McDavid wins NHL MVP

 | Tue, Jun 27, 2023
Connor McDavid has won his third Hart Trophy as NHL MVP after the highest-scoring season by a player in more than a quarter-century. McDavid fell one vote short of unanimous selection. McDavid also won the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL’s most outstanding player as voted by his peers. 

June 27, 2023 - 2:41 PM

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) maneuvers the puck from Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Connor McDavid won his third Hart Trophy as NHL MVP on Monday night, falling one vote short of unanimous selection after the highest-scoring season by a player in more than a quarter-century.

McDavid also won the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL’s most outstanding player as voted by his peers. The Edmonton Oilers’ captain led the league with 64 goals, 89 assists and 153 points. That’s the most points since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.

McDavid previously won the Hart in 2017 and 2021 and the Lindsay in 2017, 2018 and 2021. Universally recognized as the best hockey player in the world, McDavid is still searching for his first Stanley Cup title after Edmonton lost in the second round of the playoffs to eventual champion Vegas.

