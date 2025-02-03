Cook spoils Erie’s broth

HUMBOLDT — After a grueling stretch of basketball, including three straight down-to-the-wire naibiters, Humboldt High’s Cubs were able to relax a bit Friday.

But only a little.

Visiting Erie gave the Cubs a handful in the early going before Humboldt took control with a 14-3 second quarter run.

The Red Devils stayed within shouting distance through the third quarter, pulling to within 36-23 by the end of the third quarter, but Humboldt ended things on a high note.

The Cubs outscored Erie 18-4 in the fourth quarter to roll to a 54-27 victory.

“We didn’t play that well in the early going,” Humboldt head coach David Taylor said. “We turned on our press and that helped us get some distance.”

Colden Cook was his typically dominant self inside, with 30 points and 10 rebounds, to lead the way.

“Colden played really well, and so did Asher (Hart),” Taylor said. “Keith Gomez came in and did some good things, too.”

Hart followed with 15 points, while Cook and Hart each had three steals. Gomez dished out three assists.

Blake Ellis had four assists.

Humboldt prevailed, 45-27, in a junior varsity contest. Conner Newman and Kolton Hanson scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, to lead the way. Ty Shaughnessy was next with nine, Jack Works and Luke Coronado added four apiece, Thatcher Mueller two and Corbin Bowers and Weston Johnson each scored one.

Humboldt (12-2) hosts Jayhawk-Linn Thursday before paying a visit to Caney Valley Friday.

Erie (9-3-11-4—27)

Humboldt (13-14-9-18—54)

Humboldt FG/3pt FT F TP

Cook 13 4 2 30

Hart 3/3 0 0 15

Gomez 0/1 2 1 5

Works 1 0 4 2

Sterling 1 0 0 2

Franklin 0 0 4 0

Ellis 0 0 1 0

Totals 18/4 6 8 54