Covington dominates ASCS National Tour in Humboldt Speedway

HUMBOLDT — Setting the track record, going high point on the night, then leading from start to finish Friday night, Matt Covington dominated the American Sprint Car Series at Humboldt Speedway.

Covington’s third win of the season is his first with the American Sprint Car Series National Tour in 2023 and the 17th of his career. Humboldt Speedway is the 16th track Covington has claimed a victory at.

It was a big rebound night for Covington after getting tangled up Thursday at Creek County Speedway.