 | Mon, Jun 19, 2023
Covington dominates ASCS National Tour in Humboldt Speedway

Matt Covington dominated the American Sprint Car Series at Humboldt Speedway Friday when he picked up his third win of the season and first victory on the American Sprint Car Series National Tour.

June 19, 2023 - 3:07 PM

A heap of stock cars race at Humboldt Speedway Friday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

HUMBOLDT — Setting the track record, going high point on the night, then leading from start to finish Friday night, Matt Covington dominated the American Sprint Car Series at Humboldt Speedway.

Covington’s third win of the season is his first with the American Sprint Car Series National Tour in 2023 and the 17th of his career. Humboldt Speedway is the 16th track Covington has claimed a victory at.

It was a big rebound night for Covington after getting tangled up Thursday at Creek County Speedway. 

