 | Tue, Jan 16, 2024
Cowboys’ window for success may be closing (if it was ever open at all)

The Dallas Cowboys, despite repeatedly earning high playoff seeds, continue to struggle in the postseason. Is their window for success now closed?

January 16, 2024 - 1:09 PM

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Tony Pollard (20) react after a penalty negated a 2-point conversion during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

Snapshots from the post-apocalypse in Dallas (and I’m not talking about the weather):

Does the Cowboys’ window for success remain open or is it nearly closed? I’m beginning to think it was never anything but broken, which offered the illusion of being open. But think about this for a second before we dive back into the local team’s problems.

A year ago the Houston Texans were 3-13-1, the second-worst record in the NFL. They did not win a home game. They had shipped their franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson to Cleveland and his replacement, Davis Mills, tied You Know Who for the NFL interceptions lead. In other words, a total wreck.

