Crest beats Jayhawk-Linn

Team gets 'the monkey off our back' with first win of the season

December 17, 2020 - 9:52 AM

Ethan Prasko, No. 30, of Crest fights for a basket against Humboldt’s Colton Slocum in an earlier game this year. On Tuesday, Crest won its first game of the season against Jayhawk-Linn, 68-44. Photo by Richard Luken/Iola Register

COLONY — Crest High’s boys entered the win column with authority Tuesday.

The host Lancers erupted for 20 points in the first quarter, and cruised from there in a 68-44 win over Jayhawk-Linn.

“We played pretty ugly at times, but getting the monkey off our back made it a beautiful game in my eyes,” Lancer head coach Travis Hermreck said. “Hopefully this gives us a little boost headed into the long break. I am proud of our effort and the way we shared the ball. It was a very good team win.”

