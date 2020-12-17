Crest beats Jayhawk-Linn

COLONY — Crest High’s boys entered the win column with authority Tuesday.
The host Lancers erupted for 20 points in the first quarter, and cruised from there in a 68-44 win over Jayhawk-Linn.
“We played pretty ugly at times, but getting the monkey off our back made it a beautiful game in my eyes,” Lancer head coach Travis Hermreck said. “Hopefully this gives us a little boost headed into the long break. I am proud of our effort and the way we shared the ball. It was a very good team win.”
