COLONY — The Crest High boys came out on top while the Lady Lancers dropped their final home games to St. Paul on Friday night.

The Lancers (11-6) got good production from some of their main scorers and held the Indians to only 17 points in the first half in a 47-39 victory. The Lady Lancers (7-10) were down only five points at halftime but struggled to score in the second half in a 44-30 loss.

