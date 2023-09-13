Crest cruises in Three Rivers play

PLEASANTON — The Crest Lady Lancers opened Three Rivers League play by winning two of three matches at Pleasanton Tuesday night.

The Lady Lancers (11-5) defeated Pleasanton and Northeast Arma and fell to Jayhawk-Linn.

“Our team’s serve receive passing numbers were not the best, but we will take the wins,” Crest head coach Abigail Hermreck said. “Jayhawk passed well and is pretty solid all the way around. We competed, but we’re definitely disappointed with the loss. We will continue to focus on the fundamentals, working together as a team, and our mental toughness.”