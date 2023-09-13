 | Wed, Sep 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Crest cruises in Three Rivers play

Crest picked up right where they left off in Three Rivers League play last season, securing a couple of wins at Pleasanton Tuesday.

By

Sports

September 13, 2023 - 3:59 PM

Crest's Kinley Edgerton. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

PLEASANTON — The Crest Lady Lancers opened Three Rivers League play by winning two of three matches at Pleasanton Tuesday night.

The Lady Lancers (11-5) defeated Pleasanton and Northeast Arma and fell to Jayhawk-Linn. 

“Our team’s serve receive passing numbers were not the best, but we will take the wins,” Crest head coach Abigail Hermreck said. “Jayhawk passed well and is pretty solid all the way around. We competed, but we’re definitely disappointed with the loss. We will continue to focus on the fundamentals, working together as a team, and our mental toughness.”

Related
September 16, 2021
May 13, 2021
September 24, 2020
December 13, 2018
Most Popular