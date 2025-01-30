Crest cruises past Lyndon

LYNDON — Crest High’s Lancers broke out of the gates quickly, racing out to a 20-9 lead after one quarter, and didn’t look back Tuesday in a 50-32 romp over Lyndon.

Kole Walter scored 17 points, while Jacob Zimmerman had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Lancers (8-3), who stretched their lead to 34-20 at halftime and 45-27 after three.

The Lancers hit 6 of 10 3-point attempts, and out-rebounded Lyndon 25 to 16. Denton Ramsey and Levi Prasko both had two assists. Gentry McGhee, Prasko, Henry White and Walter all had two steals.

In girls play, Lyndon emerged with a 53-23 win to drop the Lady Lancers to 5-6 on the season.

Crest hosts Uniontown Friday.

Crest (20-14-11-5—50)

Lyndon (9-11-7-5—32)

Crest Boys FG/3pt FT TP

Zimmerman 5 1 11

McGhee 1 0 2

Ramsey 1/1 0 5

Prasko 1 1 3

White 3 0 6

Yocham 0/2 0 6

Walter 1/3 6 17

Totals 12/6 8