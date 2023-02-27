 | Mon, Feb 27, 2023
Crest crushes Oswego in first round

Crest High's boys easily got by Oswego in their Class 1A-I substate playoff game Friday. The Lancers pulled away in the second quarter and led by 19 points at halftime by capitalizing on second chance points.

February 27, 2023 - 3:01 PM

Crest’s Ryan Golden, left, drives toward the basket in the second half against Oswego on Friday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

COLONY — The Crest High boys did what they were supposed to do and knocked off Oswego by a wide margin after pulling away in the second quarter in a 61-33 victory in the first round of the Class 1A-I substate playoffs on Friday. 

The Lancers (14-7) used their aggressiveness to drive to the basket for many scores and played a tough defense, forcing a number of turnovers. Oswego (2-18) finished off a forgettable season with wins against Yates Center and Chetopa.

Ryan Golden posted a couple of layups and Ethan Godderz hit a three through the opening minutes of the game for Crest to take a quick 9-2 lead. Oswego battled and made it a 9-8 game near the end of the first quarter behind Jon Frisbie’s five points in the first.

