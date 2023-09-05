Crest crushes Yates Center with experience

COLONY — It was an uneven matchup when the Crest Lancers and Yates Center Wildcats met on the gridiron on Friday.

Crest’s 50-point lead at halftime prompted the game to end at halftime with a 72-0 final score. Crest returner Jerry Rodriguez scored a team-high three touchdowns, one hauled in on a pass, another on a punt return and the other on a kickoff return.

The Lancers forced five turnovers, three fumbles and two interceptions. One interception was returned for a touchdown while a fumble recovery also went for a touchdown, and one went for a safety.