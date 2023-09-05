 | Tue, Sep 05, 2023
Crest crushes Yates Center with experience

The difference between the level of talent in Crest and Yates Center's football teams was on full display on Friday evening when the Lancers ran away with a 72-0 drubbing win.

September 5, 2023

COLONY — It was an uneven matchup when the Crest Lancers and Yates Center Wildcats met on the gridiron on Friday. 

Crest’s 50-point lead at halftime prompted the game to end at halftime with a 72-0 final score. Crest returner Jerry Rodriguez scored a team-high three touchdowns, one hauled in on a pass, another on a punt return and the other on a kickoff return. 

The Lancers forced five turnovers, three fumbles and two interceptions. One interception was returned for a touchdown while a fumble recovery also went for a touchdown, and one went for a safety.

