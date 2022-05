GREAT BEND — Crest High’s Lancers will have to wait another day for their date with destiny.

Crest saw its state title bid slip away Friday, with a 10-8 loss to Little River in the Class 2-1A State Semifinals.

The loss was the first of the season for Crest (24-1), which was set to play either Mission Valley or Valley Falls in the third-place game Friday afternoon at the Great Bend Sports Complex.